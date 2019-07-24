OCEAN PARK – Jazz & Oysters, the matchup of music and mollusks, will be held at Nahcotta Boat Basin on August 17.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m. The event will feature four jazz bands, and music goes until 6:30 p.m. Tickets for adults are $25, kids 5 years and younger are free and ages 6-18 are half price.
Bring chairs or a blanket, children, dogs (on leashes) and enjoy a day of music and food, oysters, beer and wine. No outside food or beverages.
The Ilwaco High School Jazz Band will open the event, followed by the North Coast Big Band, a full-size swing band from Astoria. Good Co Jazz, a Seattle electro swing, six-piece band, will also perform. Entertainment will end with vocalist Eugenie Jones.
Jazz & Oysters is part of the Water Music Society, a 35-year-old volunteer-run organization. Proceeds from all Water Music Society events benefit the Pacific County School District Music Programs.
To pre-purchase tickets, visit watermusicfestival.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate.
For overnight lodging and other destination information on the Long Beach Peninsula, go to visitlongbeachpeninsula.com or call 360-642-2400.
