Grays Harbor helps turn garden dreams into reality

ELMA, Wash. — Remember earlier this spring, the home and yard visions that danced in your head while you watched the rain fall and fall and fall? Saturday and Sunday, May 18-19, at the 20th annual Master Gardeners Home and Garden Show you can start turning those dreams into reality. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grays Harbor Fairgrounds in Elma.
The show is the place to get ideas, information, advice, tools and plants for your projects. The Mike Murphy Memorial Pavilion will be filled to capacity with vendors of gutters, roofing, home remodeling, cabinetry, antiques and garden art. Local and Pacific Northwest nurseries will be selling vegetables, flowers, shrubs and trees, colorful pots and planters of annuals and herbs, and bouquets of cut flowers. The Master Gardeners plant clinic can help with your gardening questions.
The children’s booth is sure to entertain children of all ages, with a scavenger hunt they will all love. Throughout the weekend Master Gardeners will provide seminars on varied topics.
Saturday’s featured speaker is Sue Goetz, an award-winning garden designer, who will present creative and easy home yard and garden solutions at 2 p.m.
Sunday at 1 p.m. Pacific Northwest garden entertainer and guru, Ciscoe Morris, will showcase dazzling plant combinations.
The show and parking are free.
