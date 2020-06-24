LONG BEACH – Registration is open for a golf tournament fundraiser that will benefit restoration of St. Mary’s McGowan Church.
The tournament will be held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 1. Two-person teams will compete in a nine-hole scramble.
Registration costs $50 per person. A lunch from The Cove Restaurant is included.
To register, call 352-586-0082 or 360-901-7631.
