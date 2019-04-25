ASTORIA — Wildlife Center of the North Coast has its second annual spring open house and native plant sale, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday May 4-5. This is a great way to meet your local wildlife rescue center, as well as meet the team that cares for our native wildlife.
This event is great for all ages — there will be a booth with activities for kids, as well as tours of our facilities. The Wildlife Center is also holding a native plant sale where you can find trees, shrubs and small plants of various native species. These make great gifts for the upcoming Mother’s Day.
This spring open House is a fundraiser for the center that will help to raise critical funds just in time for the start of its busy baby animal season. Donations provide food, medicines, quality medical care and safe shelter for birds, mammals and other wildlife creatures in need.
For more information about the open house or how to get involved with the Wildlife Center of the North Coast, visit CoastWildlife.org or call 503-338-0331.
