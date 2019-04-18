ASTORIA – A forester-guided informational nature walk will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Demonstration Forest, located on Oregon Department of Forestry grounds.
This is an opportunity to learn about the trees and shrubs of this area, as well as working forest management practices by the Department of Forestry.
This nature walk covers a short distance and is open to the public. The trail will go through forested sections that are not ADA-friendly.
If you are interested in attending, arrive at about 9:45 a.m. at 92219 Oregon Highway 202, Astoria. Follow the signs from Highway 202 just beyond milepost 4. Meet us at the upper parking lot by the forestry building.
For questions, call 503-325-5451.
