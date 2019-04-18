FORT STEVENS — Join a park ranger on a guided walk to look for and identify birds, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20. Meet at Battery Russell at Fort Stevens State Park.
No birding experience is required, and experts are welcome to come share their knowledge. Binoculars are recommended, and we’ll have a few pairs to use.
For more information, contact Dane Osis at 503-861-3170 ext. 41 or dane.osis@oregon.gov.
