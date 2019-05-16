ASTORIA — Every third Friday at The Labor Temple Bar is Cheap Jokes and Dirty Whiskey comedy night. This month’s event is 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 17, with a $5 cover charge. Five comedians are on hand, including host LLynn Marks, Kellie Irwin, headliner Jamal Harrington with local guest openers B Lee and Public Emily Number One.
Host and featured comic Marks was born and raised in Bellevue, Wash. He produces comedy shows in Seattle that showcase queer and people of color comedians.
Irwin is a comedian, writer and host. After escaping 10 years in the snowy jungles of Wyoming, she has returned to Portland. Her causal and hilarious approach to dealing with life’s garbage fire of events leaves you feeling inspired and able to laugh off the worst of situations.
Before telling jokes on stage, Harrington produced stand-up comedy shows off the stage in New York City. While booking and watching many novice and nationally touring acts perform for six years in various comedy clubs, Harrington decided to take the plunge into comedy after moving to Seattle. There he began performing at open mics throughout the city where he learned to find his comedic voice and manufacture his act.
