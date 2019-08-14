ASTORIA – Get your personal items fixed at the next Astoria Repair Café from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Volunteers help repair, sew, sharpen and give expert advice on almost anything that is broken, torn, dull or in need of repair.
They will fix your bicycle and sharpen your garden tools and fix or mend toys, clothing, scissors, knives and household appliances.
Repair Café is located at 1010 Duane St.
A major goal of Repair Café is keeping anything that can possibly be repaired out of the local landfill. Each item is carefully weighed when you enter.
From January through July, Repair Café has diverted 983 pounds from the landfill. Bring in your item for repairs to watch these numbers grow.
Future Repair Café events are slated for Wednesday Sept. 25 and Oct. 23.
For more information or for questions about an item to bring to Repair Café, call Daryl Welch at 503-307-0834 or email darylwelch@mac.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.