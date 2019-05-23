WARRENTON — Lower Columbia Classics Car Club is hosting its 19th annual 50’s Cruise Reunion 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Camp Rilea. You do not need to own a classic car to join the fun, only be a car enthusiast ready to let the good times roll.
The first car show was “The 50s Cruise” started by Sonny Collier in downtown Warrenton. In fact, the DJ was set up on the roof of the Dairy Maid drive-in! The show quickly outgrew that location and is now held at Camp Rilea.
The show is open to all hot rods, antiques and special interest cars and trucks. There are more than 40 trophies, including President’s Choice, Commander’s Choice, Best of Show, Best Club and Longest Drive.
Judging runs 10 a.m. to noon. A DJ will spin 50s sounds, there will be food vendors and 50/50 raffle. B
Proceeds benefit Clatsop Community College Automotive Technology Program and other local youth education and mentoring automotive programs. Spectator parking is $2 per person in car. Active military are free with current military ID. Children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult.
For more information, call Burt Young at 503-338-8719. This is a “Rain or Shine” event.
