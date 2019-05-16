SEASIDE — The Seaside Sou’Wester Garden Club holds its 24th-annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 25. The sale is at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center — but shoppers will need to use the new west entry since the First Street lobby is closed for construction. Credit/debit cards will be accepted.
Hundreds of reasonably priced plants grown by club members are for sale. Unique planters, gifts and garden art are available, as are baked items and preserves. Club members are on hand to identify plants and give advice on planting and growing selections. For many years, the entire sale has been sold out within the three hours, so buyers are encouraged to come early for the best selection.
Proceeds from the sale of all goods are used to support community initiatives in keeping with the mission of the nonprofit club. Financial and in-kind support is given to the Downtown Seaside Hanging Flower Basket Project, the Seaside High School garden, the Butterfield Cottage garden and grounds maintenance, in addition to the garden club members’ “down-to-earth, hands-on-knees gardening.”
A raffle and silent auction fund the garden club grant project introduced in 2018. Through an application process, grants of $100 to $500 are awarded to worthy projects that benefit our local community and support our educational mission to, “become caretakers of our air, water, forests, land and wildlife.” Two grants have been awarded this year: Camp Kiwanilong and the Wildlife Center of the North Coast for their inaugural one-week summer camp. Grant applications are available from club members and there is no deadline for submission.
Three raffle items include: “Show Stopper” hydrangea and hostas, “Victorian Elegance” and “Tranquility” that will create a focal point in your gardens. Tickets are available for $1 each or six for $5. The raffle drawing will be held at 11:30 a.m. on the day of the sale. You do not need to be present to win.
The Sou’wester Garden Club meets the fourth Wednesday of every month at the Bob Chisholm Community Center. For more information, call 971-221-4680 or email gardenclub.sw@yahoo.com
