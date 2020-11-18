Clatsop County Genealogical Society will host professional genealogist Tricia Oberndorf for a virtual lecture at 1 p.m. Friday at clatsopcountygensoc.com.
Lecture viewers should visit the website on Friday for an updated link to the live lecture. During the lecture, Oberndorf will present “Migration in the American West, Land and Sea.”
Oberndorf has worked on genealogy projects for 30 years, including seven years professionaly. Her research has spanned across the U.S., covering hundreds of years. She is a volunteer with the Columbia County Historical Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.