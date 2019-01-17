ASTORIA — Clatsop Community College’s GED orientations will take place at the WorkSource Oregon office in Astoria from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 18. WorkSource Oregon is located at 450 Marine Drive.
This is the first time the college is holding an orientation in an attempt to reach additional populations not previously reached. If you are under 18, bring a parent or guardian.
GED classes are free and take place at various times and locations throughout the week so that you can attend around your work schedule.
GED classes are open to students 16 and older who wish to earn a high school credential. If you are under 18, you must provide a “Release from Compulsory Education” form from your high school before attending classes or taking the GED tests. GED classes are offered in English or Spanish, and the college also offers ESL classes and tutoring for students.
There is no cost to enroll. Study materials are provided. The GED will enable you to pursue further education, improve your employment status or fulfill a personal goal.
For more information, contact the Adult Basic Education office at 503-338-2347 or epurcell@clatsopcc.edu.
