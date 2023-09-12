OCEAN PARK, Wash. — The Northwest Garlic Festival will return with a magical bent for its 41st annual event on Saturday and Sunday.
The festival will be held at Roy E. Sheldon Park, with an entrance at the park’s northwest corner. Artisan crafts will be featured alongside pickled, jarred, fresh and bottled garlic. A popular staple in previous years, Olympic Mountain will also return with garlic ice cream.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, poster sales begin with a reveal of this year’s design, followed by a 10:30 a.m. show from local magician Seth Howard. Peninsula Guitar Trio is set to play at 12:15 p.m., followed at 2:15 p.m. by Greg Parke.
On Sunday, the Ilwaco High School Jazz Band leads the event at 10 a.m., followed by additional performances from Parke and the Peninsula Guitar Trio. For more information, visit opwa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.