ASTORIA — Clatsop Community College Foundation is hosting a “Harvest the Potential” online auction through Nov. 28.
Participants will bid on items and local experiences during Nov. 25 to Nov. 28. Funds raised from winning bids will go to the college’s students.
The list of items available for bidding is available at clatsopcc.edu/foundation.
The foundation is aiming to raise $20,000 for students. Donations can be made online at clatsopcc.edu or by mailing the foundation at 1651 Lexington Ave. Astoria, OR 97103.
