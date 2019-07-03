ASTORIA — A fundraiser for the Lummi Nation’s annual tribal canoe journey is scheduled for the July 7 Astoria Sunday Market.
The event will feature a raffle, native drumming and chanting. Top prizes are an adventure package for two with a zipline tour, a $50 gift certificate to Baked Alaska and a one-night stay in a local vacation rental studio. Other prizes include T-shirts, tea towels and drink coasters featuring traditional tribal motifs like whales, ravens and bears.
All proceeds will benefit Paddle to Lummi 2019, a gathering of tribes July 24-28 from up and down the Pacific Coast.
They will arrive by canoe on the shores of the Lummi reservation near Bellingham, Wash., for feasts and other traditional celebrations. The Lummi will furnish 150,000 free meals to guests; showers, bathrooms and other facilities for more than 100 canoe families and create spaces and activities for elders, youth and families.
The fundraiser is sponsored by Astoria’s Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, which is joining with other West Coast congregations to honor the Pacific Northwest’s deep connections with native people.
