ASTORIA – The Astoria Railroad Preservation Association will hold an Open House at noon on Sunday, Sept. 22, with a free barbecue.
The association will open the Steam Locomotive Restoration Shop located at 446 West Marine Drive.
The Open House gives the public an opportunity to view the progress the group has made in restoring locomotive #21 to running condition.
The association is an educational non-profit organization dedicated to promoting public awareness of railroad history through the preservation and operation of vintage railway equipment.
For more information, call John Niemann at 503-440-4239.
