MANZANITA — If you’re looking to contribute to any of the area’s wonderful local volunteer-run organizations, you’re in luck: They need you!
The Community Volunteer Fair is a chance to meet these organizations and find out what they do and how you can help. The event takes place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Pine Grove Community House, 225 Laneda Ave.
Chat with representatives from the Nehalem Valley Historical Society, Rainy Day Village Network, Hoffman Center For the Arts, Garibaldi Historic U.S. Coast Guard Boathouse, Tillamook K-9 Rescue, City of Manzanita, Hope Chest Thrift Shop, Tillamook Estuaries Partnership, Cape Falcon Marine Reserve, Sammy’s Place, Muttzanita Festival, Lower Nehalem Community Trust, Manzanita Visitors Center, Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay and Women’s Club of Manzanita/North County.
Whether you’re a full-time or part-time resident, or just visit a few times a year, our communities are always looking for folks to lend a hand and help enrich this place we all love.
Questions? Contact the Manzanita Visitors Center at 503-812-5510 or info@exploremanzanita.com. The event is brought to you by the Manzanita Visitors Center and sponsored by Visit Tillamook Coast.
