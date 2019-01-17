ASTORIA — The Labor Temple Bar is Astoria’s home for comedy. Cheap Whiskey and Dirty Jokes features the best comics from around the Pacific Northwest.
The next show — 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18 — contains adult material and language. The host is Chad Alan Gemma, and the headliner is Jake Silberman. Other featured comics are Jaren George, Amanda Martin-Tully and Dan Weber.
It is advised that you arrive early for the best seating. Happy hour runs until 7 p.m. The cover is $5.
Silberman was voted “Funniest Person in Portland” by Willamette Week and has twice been a finalist in the Portland’s Funniest Person Contest. He is a regular host and feature at Helium Comedy Club, where he has opened for, among others, Norm Macdonald, Kyle Kinane and Joey Diaz.
Martin-Tully is a stand-up comedian, podcaster, and improviser living in Portland. Alongside Molly Smithson, Martin-Tully co-produces Sex & The Pity, a monthly showcase featuring comedians that are often female-identifying, LGBTQIA+ and comics of color.
Weber has been many things: married, homeless, divorced and dead for 15 minutes. He still is some of them. From religion to politics to life-experience oversharing, he leaves no sacred cow untapped.
The Labor Temple is at 934 Duane St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.