ASTORIA — For nine years, 4-H has been offering free cooking classes to 4-H and non 4-H youth around the county.
This year, the four week cooking series will be held at the Astoria Middle School, 1100 Klaskanine Ave., on Thursdays, also early release days.
Classes begin Jan. 16 from 2:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Grades six to eight will be cutting, chopping, learning nutrition and making a meal for their parents on the final day. They will be learning to cook on the stove top as well as in the oven.
The class is limited to 12 children. To sign up, call 503-325-8573.
