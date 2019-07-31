ASTORIA – The Fort George Brewery and Public House is hosting a block party from 4-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10 and 11, with top folk and rock and roll bands from the Northwest during Regatta weekend. There is no cover and all ages are welcome.
Bands playing Saturday include The Hackles, Michael Hurley and Tango Alpha Tango.
On Sunday, The Get Ahead, Jerry Joseph and Roselit Bone will perform.
There will be an outdoor showing of “Kindergarten Cop” at 9 p.m. Friday.
The brewery will also host Miss Lonely Hearts and Lonesome Heroes at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4. There is no cover and all ages are welcome.
Miss Lonely Hearts is a country band that started in California’s Central Valley. Lonesome Heroes hails from Austin, Texas, and plays indie rock and country.
At 8 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 18 and 25, Michael Shay’s Texas Express and Cedar Teeth will play. These concerts are also free and all ages are welcome to attend.
Texas Express is a ragtime and bluegrass band. The band is now based in the Pacific Northwest and features Michael Shay on guitar/vocals, Peter “Spud” Siegel on mandolin/vocals, Chris Kee on bass/vocals and Annie Staninec on fiddle/vocals.
Cedar Teeth is an Americana and rock band from the Cascade Foothills in Colton, Ore. The band blends rough and rustic folk rock with lyrical American roots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.