ASTORIA — Fort George Brewery is hosting its annual Magnanimous Mug Awards event until 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
To participate, visit fortgeorgetogo.com, then make a donation to any of the events’ participating organizations. All donations will go directly to the participating organizations.
The winners of the event will include the top three fundraising organizations, which will also receive additional donations from Fort George. The first place winner will receive $3,000; second place $2,000; and third place $1,000.
Participating organizations include Clatsop Animal Assistance; Wildlife Center of the North Coast; Astoria Parks, Recreation & Community Foundation; Astoria Warming Center; Assistance League of the Columbia Pacific; CommuniCare of Astoria High School; American Association of University Women; KMUN Coast Community Radio; and Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum.
Some organizations might offer awards and incentives to people who donate. Each organization will share its incentives on its website and social media pages.
