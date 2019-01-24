ASTORIA — Join us at Fort George Brewery 4:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, to raise funds for the Astoria Scandinavian Heritage Parks Capital Campaign.
We have an evening of family fun planned: live Scandinavian music performed by The Polka Dots, performances by The Nordic Viking Scandia Dancers, Scan-Trivia Contest, Oly & Sven Joke Contest, a sneaky troll that likes to steal a kiss on the cheek, silent auction/raffle and the soon-to-be-famous “UFF-da” Scandinavian-themed pizza.
All pizzeria profits will go to the Scandinavian Heritage Parks Capital Campaign. (“Olut” means “beer” in Finnish, by the way.)
Astorians of Scandinavian descent are celebrating the City of Astoria’s approval of the Scandinavian Heritage Parks design. This park will honor the immigrant tradition that brought thousands of Scandinavians to Oregon’s North Coast in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
Learn more at astoriascanpark.org.
