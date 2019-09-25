Longtime nature lover Dianne Fuller is committed to sharing the beauty and importance of the Long Beach Peninsula with others.
That’s why she’s helping coordinate the second annual Wings Over Willapa Festival Thursday through Sunday with the Friends of Willapa National Wildlife Refuge.
Fuller said the Peninsula is a critical habitat area that’s on a major fall and spring migration route for birds.
“Not only are we showing people the wonders of our Peninsula, but also individuals will gain an understanding of the importance of this land,” Fuller said. “In my lifetime, I’ve watched the environment go through tremendous changes so it’s important to educate individuals about their impact and how they can protect the environment.”
Free events
Wings Over Willapa will kick off with a free event to bring participants and artists together from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday at The Salt Hotel & Pub.
Other free events include a bird walk at Cape Disappointment State Park from 8 to 9 a.m. on both Friday and Saturday, a nature and art walk at the wildlife refuge from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday and a south bay eco-exploration from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday at the refuge. The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum will host two free lectures on Friday, one about Twin Harbors waterkeeper from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and another about ocean debris from 1 to 2 p.m.
Jackie Ferrier, manager of the wildlife refuge, has been with the Fish and Wildlife Service for 26 years and said she’s passionate about nature.
“Wings Over Willapa is great for nature enthusiasts to learn more about ecology and the environment,” Ferrier said.
She said people should register for all events ahead of time, as space is already filling up.
Educational and immersive events
After a day of birding, learning and creating art, participants are invited to the first lecture in a free series called Willapa On Tap! from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Adrift Hotel. Six panelists will address the ecology and health of Willapa Bay.
“People can learn a whole lot about the research that’s going on and how they can engage with Willapa Bay,” Ferrier said. She added the series will cover everything from oyster farming to bird studies in an informal social setting.
Saturday will be what Fuller calls “nature play day” for kids at the Cranberry Museum. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., kids will get to enjoy a variety of free things to do, including building bird nest boxes, face painting and junior naturalist activities.
Other events that aren’t free include artist workshops, tours of Leadbetter Point and Long Island, a boat trip out to sea and more.
Cathy Cruikshank of Seaview, Washington, attended several of the events last year and said she’s looking forward to this year’s festival.
“Everyone was so friendly and well informed,” Cruikshank said, adding that she got to see a peregrine falcon for the first time when she went on the Cape Disappointment walk. She said she also enjoyed going out on a working oyster boat as well as touring the old growth forest at Long Island.
This year, Cruikshank said she’s excited for the birding trip out in the ocean from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, starting from the Port of Ilwaco.
“We’ll get a chance to see birds that spend their lives at sea,” she said. “Landlovers like me don’t often get to do that so I’m looking forward to it.”
The festival will culminate in a fundraiser with a keynote speech, silent auction, hors d’oeuvres and drinks at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum. Admission to the Saturday evening event is $50 and proceeds go toward building a community education center at the Willapa Bay National Wildlife Refuge headquarters.
“I love connecting people with the refuge and nature and we started Wings Over Willapa just for that purpose,” Ferrier said.
