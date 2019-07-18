ASTORIA – Get help fixing household items for free at Repair Café, Wednesday, July 24, at 1010 Duane Street from 6 to 8 p.m. Guests are invited to bring items in need of repair to the event, where they will receive expert advice and assistance from volunteers.
Repair Café’s goal is to keep repairable objects out of the local landfill. Participants are invited to sign in, weigh their repairable items and understand guidelines before being assigned to a repair volunteer.
The event takes place on the fourth Wednesday of every month. Frequent objects include bicycles, toys, clothing, scissors, knives, household appliances, garden tools and more. Gas engines are not allowed.
For more information, contact Daryl at 503-307-0834 or follow Repair Astoria on Facebook: facebook.com/RepairAstoria.
