Loyalty Days is the Long Beach Peninsula’s annual explosion of patriotism.
The theme of the Sunday parade will honor first responders. Its grand marshal will be retired Ilwaco Fire Chief Tom Williams, whose decades of service will be honored just before parade awards are announced.
Noah Remillard, one of the organizers, said there will be 90 entries, including 10 drill or flag teams, several floats, novelty groups, clowns, car clubs and military and first responder vehicles. There is one equestrian group and four youth royalty courts.
Earlier this year he made a concerted effort to invite as many bands as possible to join hometown marchers from Ilwaco High School and Ilwaco Middle School.
Remillard serves on the organizing committee with his wife, Carol, who has fond memories of marching twice in the Long Beach parade as a teenage percussionist and drum major. Seventeen bands performed last year and Remillard has confirmations from 22 this year.
‘Recognition’
Among the groups participating will be the Afifi Shriners, a Tacoma-based group with affiliate clubs around southwest Washington, including members in Long Beach.
The Shriners, known for wearing a distinctive red fez, raise money for 22 hospitals, including one in Portland, that provide free medical care for children.
As well as its charity work, the group has band and clown units that appear in parades. They come with a calliope, a canon that “fires” out a dummy and other tiny vehicles including a 6-foot wide airplane labeled “Clown Air Farce,” which earned a first-place award in 2015.
This year’s potentate, Don Varo, lives in Mossyrock, Washington, and has been a member since 1984.
“The last four or five blocks north to the light in Long Beach is a kick,” Varo said. “There is a massive crowd on either side. The recognition that you get is so heartwarming.”
History
Loyalty Days was created by the Veterans of Foreign Wars as a celebration of American patriotism to coincide with Soviet-era May Day observances. It began in Long Beach in 1950.
Following a two-year pandemic hiatus, it returned to the streets in 2022 when the city of Long Beach celebrated the 100th anniversary of its incorporation. Veteran community activist Natalie Hanson was its grand marshal.
This year, Williams has that honor. Remillard noted that the chief retired in 2021, so the community hasn’t had a good opportunity to publicly applaud him for his service.
Logistics
Awards for parade entrants will be presented at Veterans Field in Long Beach at 3:15 p.m. after a ceremony to honor Williams and three other first responders.
Horses and riders from Peninsula Saddle Club will take part. So, too, will the peninsula’s Make It Click Dog Training group. Parade rules state that animal units must be accompanied by adult pooper-scooper teams — and even they are eligible to earn an award.
