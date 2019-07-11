ASTORIA – The first annual Ferry Street Friday Block Party kicks off at 2 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, on 14th St. between Commercial St. and Marine Drive.
The Block Party is a family-friendly event that will feature live music and a barbeque.
Activities for children include a take-home art project using recycled items, face painting and lawn games made for the street. Adults can also enjoy a wine and beer garden.
A variety of local DJs and bands will perform including The Garbage Man (DJ) at 2 p.m.; Rhythm Method at 3 p.m.; Joey Altruda (DJ) at 4 p.m.; Holiday Friends at 5 p.m.; Serious River Song Catalogue at 6 p.m. and Midas Diggs & Friends at 7 p.m. Albatross & Co. will host an after party at 8 p.m. with a set from The Woolen Men.
Ferry Street Society businesses will host pop-up events that feature local makers, artists and farmers at each shop. Hosts include: Chariot, Doe + Arrow, 4 Seasons Clothing, Street 14 Cafe, Lodestar Goods, Gimre’s Shoes, Purple Cow Toys and Creations Studio & Gallery.
The Block Party is presented by Coast Community Radio.
For more information, visit Ferry Street Society’s Facebook: facebook.com/ferrystreetsociety.
