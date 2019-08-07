SEASIDE – The Friends of the Seaside Library will host documentary filmmaker Ron Walker as he presents his film series “An Afternoon with Lisa Penner” and “Astoria in the 1950s.” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in the community room at the Seaside Library.
The Seaside Library is located 1131 Broadway St.
Walker is a local filmmaker, musician and artist with a deep interest in the history of Clatsop County.
His film about Liisa Penner, the longtime archivist at the Clatsop County Historical Society, is a tribute to our county’s history. Lisa has been the archivist for The Clatsop County Historical Society.
Walker interviewed Penner over a period of several months. His film is a portrait of a truly remarkable lady with a wealth of knowledge of Clatsop County.
Walker’s second film he will show, “Astoria in the 1950s,” gives a portrait of a bygone era where movie tickets cost 60 cents and Homburg and Porkpie hats were being replaced by pompadour hairstyles through archival footage and man on the street interviews.
Walker learned the craft of filmmaking when he worked as the resident music composer for the Film Loft in Portland in the 1980s. During this period, he composed the music for the Mount
St Helens film “This Place in Time” which is shown at the Mount St. Helens Interpretive center.
Walker shoots, edits and composes the music for the films he produces. His films center on people, their hobbies and passions and often feature historical themes of the North Coast.
For more information, call 503-738-6742 or visit seasidelibrary.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.