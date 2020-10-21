This week marks the eighth entry in Coast Weekend’s fiction writing series. Here is “On Her Way Home” by Kathleen Laughman, of Astoria.
‘On Her Way Home’
Anne-Francoise turned a corner and there he was.
“I’m going in the same direction,” he said. “Let’s walk together.”
Annie, as she like to be called, was thrilled and terrified at the same time. He was on the basketball team and she had had a secret crush on him forever.
“Sure,” she managed to utter, then thought, what am I going to say next?
“That was a good game you played last Friday,” she said.
“Thanks,” he replied.
They fell into easy conversation as they walked up the hill together. It all seemed so natural.
“I guess this is where we go our separate ways,” she said as they approached her street.
“Oh no, I can walk you home,” he replied.
Spring evenings in Astoria can be gentle with the sweet aroma of cherry blossoms permeating the air and intoxicating those it envelopes. It was one of those evenings.
Soon they approached her home and the conversation slowed.
The softness of the air was turning into dew and she could see the damp on his blonde hair even though they were standing under a cherry tree that was in full bloom. He reached out and removed a pink petal that had fallen on her shoulder. It was just a passing moment between them.
“Guess I better be going home. See you at school tomorrow,” he said. He turned and disappeared into the mist.
Annie stood watching him go. The memory would remain.
