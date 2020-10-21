SEASIDE — The Seaside Civic and Convention Center is hosting a Fall Fun Fest on Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m.
Enjoy carnival games, a cake walk, costume contest and a pumpkin decorating contest.
Attendance costs $2 per person with a $10 maximum for families. To register, call 503-738-3311. Masks and social distancing are required at this event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.