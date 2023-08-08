Exploring Astoria's history through murals and 'ghost signs'

For the Astoria-based Angora Hiking Club, most outings start with a brisk hike along woods or a stream.
In late July, the group instead took a hike through Astoria’s historic streets, taking in views of color-soaked murals and “ghost signs” — ethereal remnants of vintage advertisements that dot the city’s downtown core.
Longtime Angora Hiking Club members Deborah Howe and Carol Merwin organized the tour to bring awareness to the artistic expressions, ones they said beautify and add historical depth to the stories written in Astoria’s streets.
On the tour, sightseeing prompted questions on how best to interpret, preserve and restore many of these works of art as they fade with the passing of each rain-soaked winter.
But as with any act of preservation, the initial goal is awareness. Howe sees the tour as the first step toward a more organized approach to cataloging and preserving Astoria’s public artwork.
Among the two dozen people on the tour was Cathy Cruickshank, a Seaview, Washington, resident. An Angora Hiking Club regular, she is used to traversing trails, beaches and bluffs, but found the chance to explore Astoria’s past through its signage and public art too intriguing to pass up.
“I used to wander around and wonder about the things I saw,” Cruikshank said. “Now I’m getting filled in.”
From set painting to muralsJo Brown, an Astoria mural painter, was invited to serve as a tour guide on this hike, one that featured many of her works.
Starting in the early 2000s, Brown spent years on interior murals in the Astoria Builders Supply Co. building, visual reminders of Astoria’s history that span the construction of the city’s original wooden streets to its midcentury skyline.
The scale of the project is difficult to behold, as one must hike the building just to take it all in. For Brown, the painting is a piece-by-piece process, where everything is broken down into one-foot squares. It’s a technique she learned while working as a set painter in the film industry.
“Sounds glamorous,” Brown said. “It isn’t. You look funny, you smell bad and the hours are long.”
But the bounce in Brown’s voice also gives a feeling that there’s something in it she loves — a transformative power she holds dear.
A special lookBrown’s mural covers thousands of square feet. Unfortunately, since Astoria Builders Supply Co. closed five years ago, and owner Randy Stemper sold the building to the Columbia River Maritime Museum to house artifacts, the work has largely been hidden from public view.
But thanks to museum officials, Angora Hiking Club got a special look.
Most of the imagery is inspired by photos dating to the early 1930s, but Brown’s workflow in painting was fluid. She filled in details where she saw fit, using personal notes from local archives and historic photographs.
But creating the mural was more than an artistic pursuit, it was also a considerable act of physical endurance. All the while, customers shopped while Brown painted. “Sometimes they’d look up,” she said. “Sometimes they’d scratch their heads.”
Brown never did drop a brush, but the fear was often there. Other times, the long days would catch up with her. “I would get tired and just take naps on the scaffolding,” Brown said.
She was often so high up that no one seemed to notice. Only occasionally did the heights catch up with her. Brown remembered one afternoon being 25 feet up on her web of scaffolding while winds whipped the exterior of the building. “I was painting clouds at the highest point and the walls were swaying,” she said.
For once she called it a day early. With a project this big, one must roll with the punches and accept that not all will go according to plan, Brown said. “There were always surprises.”
One of those happened as she finished a scene of the old blacksmith shop that still stands just south of the storage annex. As Brown was painting the blacksmith’s three young daughters, their still translucent forms caught Stemper’s eye.
“Randy said, ‘Stop! Leave them like that. Like the ghosts they are,’” Brown recalled.
PreservationBrown’s massive mural will hold up well, so long as the building still stands. But most works around Astoria are outside, where the elements take their steady toll.
Left to the elements, murals chip, fade and eventually crumble. Sometimes they are neglected or covered up, left to be rediscovered or possibly lost.
One such mural adorns the west side of the TLC Federal Credit Union on Marine Drive. The story goes that one management team decided to cover it up years ago, but new managers have decided to bring it back.
60 feet across and 10 feet high, the mural features a classic trolley scene, ferry boat, horse seining and street-level views of Astoria’s hills and houses. Again, Brown used historic photographs to come up with the composition. Again there were surprises. “Someone recognized the conductor as their great-grandfather,” Brown said, laughing.
Now, Brown is repainting the bottom portion of the mural, which was damaged in the process. Her son is helping her finish the task. Once done, the mural should endure for at least another decade before it needs a touch-up.
Other times, the preservation problem can be solved preemptively with a creative choice of materials.
Just around the corner from Brown’s work at Astoria Builders Supply Co. is the Knight Cancer Center’s Healing Garden, another stop on the tour. The Plane Tree Mural, created by ceramicist Richard Rowland, is a mosaic of clay pieces that collectively form an undulating tree, all roots and stretching branches.
Merwin notes that the mural has solved one of the most vexing issues with outdoor public art — its ceramic tiles make it nearly permanent and resistant to the elements. “It will hold up,” Merwin said.
But occasionally the best intentions can’t match the coast’s unforgiving nature. Brown also collaborated with Buoy Beer Co. to restore historic signage atop the old cannery structure — proud block letters that read, “New England Fishing Co. of Oregon.” A few years after it was completed, the building collapsed, taking most of the sign with it.
But the vast majority of what’s out there can be saved, tour organizers said.
‘To make the space more honorable’Occasionally, the goal of public art is not edification or preservation — it’s simply beautification. Brown thinks a well-placed, well-designed mural can enlighten a public space, mitigate problems and even transform it.
Such is the idea behind Andi Sterling’s mural in the causeway between Duane and Commercial streets.
The 13th Street alley “is where two egos collided during the 1922 rebuild after the fire,” Brown said. She’s speaking of dueling developers who couldn’t agree on a single layout for the city and ended up with a tiny alleyway instead of a street. Narrow, dark and plain, the nook was a beacon for illicit behavior.
Now, colors brighten the alley, punctuated by bold mountain peaks and abstract prismatic bursts of pastels and primary shades. Brown noted that since Sterling completed the work, titled “Gathering Song,” more people are using the now clean and brightly lit corridor.
But bright and bold is not always the preferred technique. Sometimes a space calls for something so subtle that amendments might go unnoticed.
After the 13th Street alley, Brown brought the tour group to an alcove of what looks like brick and mortar. It almost has to be touched to tell, but one brick wall is fully painted, yet matches the brick to create a seamless space.
The faux brick is framed off by moulding Brown fashioned by hand. The project’s only goal, Brown said, was “to make the space more honorable.”
Ghost signsBefore Brown painted her first mural, she focused on preserving painted signs of Astoria’s past. Her first Astoria project was bringing back vintage signage at the north side of the old Sears building.
She scraped off decades of old paint to discover faint pencil lines by the original artist. “Mason, Ehrman & Co.,” the sign read. “I like saving these little footprints from our past that brought us to where we are now,” Brown said.
She then took it one step further by painting a mural on the blank wall below, showing a working riverfront scene.
In the mural is a Chinese laborer, dock workers, flirting teenagers and several cats — a symbol of union meetings that often took place along the busy working waterfront and an expression of “cannery workers trying to make a better life,” Brown said. All part of her effort “to honor the people and history of the place.”
But now, it’s ready for a repaint, and that’s where the challenge comes in. While the stories are abundant, preservation is not free.
The tour featured several restored ghost signs and a few in need. One novel sign even lights up at night and transforms to show several layers of signage discovered at the old Astoria Sign Co. on Ninth Street.
The organizers welcome the approach. “This is a very creative way of reanimating these signs and bringing them back to life,” Howe said.
Howe notes that there is “no institution for saving, salvaging, locating or researching” Astoria’s murals and signs. She’d like to see one formed. Angora Hiking Club is considering additional tours and reaching out to local preservation groups. Funding pathways are also being discussed.
‘Just a little more inviting’Brown’s interest in Astoria and its history started with a movie. She was working on a production of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3,” filmed in and around Astoria in the early 1990s. “I fell in love with Astoria,” she said.
But not so fondly, she remembers the 700 gallons of flat black paint it took to darken the interior of a cavernous hangar at Tounge Point to create an illusion of depth for the cameras. “We had horses running through the building in two feet of sand,” Brown said.
Brown finally retired from set painting in 2018 after working on the television show “Grimm,” filmed in Portland. Now she’s ready to keep preserving the history of her adopted town. For Brown, the effort is reduced to one goal.
“There are so many opportunities to make a sad view, a tired building, just a little more inviting,” Brown said.
A wonderful well-written and interesting article on a subject that is always in the background here in Astoria. I see them around town as I go about and welcome the article with the information about them. Thank you.
