Many businesses will celebrate Hometown Tourism Day in Pacific and Clatsop counties on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
During the day, locals can virtually visit local museums and businesses, as a way to enjoy local tourist attractions.
Participating sites include Northwest Carriage Museum (nwcarriagemuseum.org), Willapa Harbor Chamber of Commerce (willapaharbor.org), Willapa National Wildlife Center (fws.gov/refuge/willapa), Appelo Archives Research Center & Museum (appeloarchives.org), Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau (visitlongbeachpeninsula.com), Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum (columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org), Knappton Cove Heritage Center (knapptoncoveheritagecenter.org), Columbia River Maritime Museum (crmm.org), Lower Columbia Preservation Society (lcpsociety.org), the Astoria Column (astoriacolumn.org), Lewis and Clark National Historical Park (nps.gov/lewi), Seaside Museum & Historical Society (seasideoregonmuseum.com) and Cannon Beach History Center (cbhistory.org).
