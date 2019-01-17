SEASIDE — The Seaside American Association of University Women (AAUW) will hold a public meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, in the loft of Beach Books, 616 Broadway St.
Three panelists will speak on the Housing Crisis and Homeless: Alan Evans, founder of the Helping Hands outreach program; Tita Montero, a Seaside City Councilor; and a representative from the Seaside School District will share expertise on these challenging issues in our community. Everyone is invited to this meeting.
Seaside AAUW is part of a 130-plus-year-old national organization that seeks to empower women and children. The branch sponsors three local scholarships for women and will join the Astoria AAUW to present its 17th annual WINGS conference at Clatsop Community College on Saturday, Feb. 9.
The daylong WINGS conference is free to women interested in returning to school to complete their GEDs, start or finish certificates or degrees, or develop or update job skills. Workshops help women meet their educational or career goals.
Contact clatsopcc.edu or call 503-717-1852 for information on the conference.
