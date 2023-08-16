Exciting things are happening at the Astoria Regional Airport on Saturday, when the Port of Astoria, in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station, opens its facilities to the public for its Airport Open House and Fly-In event.
“I’m so excited that we’re able to do this again,” said John Raichl, co-coordinator of the event with Port Deputy Director Matt McGrath. The event had been on hiatus for several years.
“It’s such a great opportunity for the public to learn about the airport, aircraft and all the amazing things that the Port, the Coast Guard, Columbia River Bar Pilots and fire and rescue coordinate to do in this region.”
The free, all-day event begins at 11 a.m. where guests of all ages can see military and general aviation aircraft on display and in the air, as well as peruse classic automobiles and motorcycles.
The Port of Astoria and Life Flight will have informational booths, along with the Columbia River Maritime Museum and Bikers Against Child Abuse booths, both of which will have fun family activities.
At the Experimental Aircraft Associations booth, youth can sign up for free introductory flights through the Young Eagles Flight program. The Warrenton Fire Department will also have information and a fire truck on display. Several food carts, including a frozen treats vendor, also will be on hand.
At noon, a military color guard will present a Posting of the Colors, as a World War II N3N aircraft does a flyover.
“It’ll be really great seeing that N3N biplane,” Raichl said. “Especially for the Coast Guard, since they helped restore it.” The Naval Aircraft Factory began production of the tandem-seat, open cockpit, primary training biplane in 1935 and it had long been abandoned since the 1960s.
Adding to the flair and fun of the day, civilian planes will be flying overhead as visitors on the ground get to meet pilots and explore both fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters close up. There will also be LEKTRO factory tours adjacent to the airport. LEKTRO Inc. has been producing electric, towbar-less aviation ground support tractors and equipment for more than 50 years.
Centrally-located bleachers are available for respite and viewing as air shows and demonstrations commence. Brim Aviation, the Columbia River Bar Pilots and the U.S. Coast Guard will demonstrate various hoisting and rescue helicopter operations.
Around 3 p.m., watch for two vintage World War II warbirds making their appearance overhead. In the afternoon, a Life Flight helicopter will be on display with nurses and the flight crew interacting with folks.
Don’t worry about the expanse between displays and attractions, a people mover and golf carts will be circulating, shuttling visitors between the parking lot and other areas.
“It’ll be a great time,” Raichl said. “With all this coordinated effort from so many volunteers, community composite groups, rescue teams and Port and Coast Guard personnel, we’re hoping that this will once again become an annual event.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.