End your day of Seaside adventures with a walk on the beach as the sun sets. Many spots on the beach offer a great view of the sunset. The turnaround along the Seaside Promenade is a popular spot for visitors to sit and admire the beach. Benches along the roundabout offer a place to sit.
Because the Seaside beach is long and wide, you can get away from the business of downtown by walking along the coastline. Begin your walk on the north end of the beach where the promenade begins, around 12th Street.
Walk along the beach going south, to pass by all of the restaurants, aquarium, turnaround and many beachgoers heading in for the day or heading out for a campfire. If you keep going, you’ll make it to the the Cove, where the beach ends.
The Cove offers a place to sit because of the many large rocks scattered along the end of the beach. Watch surfers ride their last waves of the night as the sun sets below the Pacific Ocean. To the left of you, a beach of large rocks hides washed-up shells and coral.
A peaceful end of the day can be enjoyed at this secluded part of the beach. The shallow shore and gentle waves are perfect for walking along the water without risking getting majorly splashed. The cove is also a great spot for kids.
If you are looking to enjoy the sunset but it’s too cold for a long walk, the cove has parking, although it is limited. If you’re able to find a spot you’ll comfortably watch the day end at the end of the beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.