CANNON BEACH — The Friends of Haystack Rock & the Cannon Beach Library present the World of Haystack Rock Library Lecture Series.
The next presentation happens at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Cannon Beach Library, 131 N. Hemlock St.
These recurring lectures with different speakers and topics are held on the second Wednesday of every month from November to May.
This lecture “Envisioning the Coast of the Future” will be presented by Patrick Cocoran.
Corcoran is faculty member in the Oregon State University College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences. The Envision modelling software allows for future scenario planning of the coastal strip based on different sets of environmental conditions and policy choices.
Each approach is played out in full, and results are mapped out at 30, 60, 90 year intervals. The goal is to develop public policies that achieve locally defined outcomes. Corcoran will share examples from current work and facilitate a conversation about coastal resilience on the North Coast.
