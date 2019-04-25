ASTORIA — Turn off the electronic devices, step back in time, and enjoy a fun, relaxing, and free afternoon on the grounds of the Flavel House Museum.
Thanks to our friends at Columbia Memorial Hospital the annual Old-Fashioned Fun and Games event returns to the Flavel House Museum 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 4-5. Each day will be full of fun activities for kids and adults; including croquet, badminton, contests and prizes, apple pressing, butter- and ice cream-making demonstrations, textiles, blacksmithing, wagon rides, hands-on activities, and more.
For more information about this event or other Clatsop County Historical Society activities, call 503-325-2203 or email cchs@cumtux.org.
