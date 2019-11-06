ASTORIA – Enjoy an evening of Flamenco music and dance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at KALA, 1017 Marine Drive. General admission tickets are $23, VIP reserved seating $35, student $15 and children $9.
Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her latest to “Sky” an evening of Flamenco. Joining Fuentes issinger-percussionist Diego Amador Jr. from Spain and guitarist Pedro Cortes.
Fuentes was born in Seattle to parents of Puerto Rican and Irish ancestry and has strong links to Flamenco culture. She studies both baile (flamenco dance) and cante (flamenco singing) and has toured throughout the Western U.S.
