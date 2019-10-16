ASTORIA– The Finnish Brotherhood Auxiliary will host a laksloda luncheon and bake sale Thursday. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Suomi Hall in Uniontown at 244 West Marine Drive. All-you-can-eat meals are $15 a person.
The luncheon will feature the traditional salmon and potato casserole (laksloda), as well as beets, peas or beans, rye bread, rieska, apple crisp and coffee. The bake sale will include Finnish pastries such as prune tarts, rieska, pulla, Finnish ribbon cookies, gingerbread cakes and more. Take-out is available.
Proceeds go toward maintaining the hall and supporting Finnish culture in the community.
