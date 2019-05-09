CANNON BEACH — Join members of the Ecola Creek Watershed Council for the annual Ecola Creek broom-buster work party from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 11. Scotch broom is an invasive species. It displaces native plants that some animals depend on. We will be pulling or cutting Scotch broom plants before the seeds mature.
Work will begin at Les Shirley Park and then move over to NeCus Park. In recent years, the group has gotten through the Les Shirley broom really quickly because of the progress made over the decade or so that folks have been getting out there. Tools and gloves will be provided, but bring your own, if you wish.
