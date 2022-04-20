At a time when stewardship of planet and place is more important than ever, this Friday will mark the 52nd Earth Day. Organizations and businesses on the North Coast plan to celebrate the opportunity to give back by hosting an array of events, giving those passionate about the coast a chance to contribute to a better environment.
Whether cleaning up outside is in the day’s plans or learning about climate change is the way to go, organizations across the coast region have a myriad of activities planned to honor Earth Day.
In addition to a seed and dry goods sale that took place last Saturday, the Astoria Co+op will host a sale, offering 20% off all items in the bulk section. Bulk buying gives customers the chance to save packaging while stocking up on favorite snacks, grains, spices, beans and coffee among other treats. “The bulk section has always been an important part of the co-op, as our founders valued buying products without one time use plastic packaging,” co-op marketing director Emily Lindblom said.
Shoppers can bring in their own clean containers or use provided compostable bags that double as compost bucket liners.
And beyond Earth Day, the co-op looks to further sustainability through long-term practices. Last spring, the co-op installed solar panels with funding from Pacific Power’s Blue Sky program, and the co-op has since saved nearly 100,000 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions. Using washable dishware for in-store dining, reusable glass bottles and electric car charging stations, coming this summer, the co-op dedicates itself to taking care of the Earth.
Farther south, the Lower Nehalem Community Trust will host a litter cleanup along U.S. Highway 101 on Friday at 8:30 a.m,, focused on collecting garbage on both sides of Wheeler, between Paradise Cove and the intersection of U.S. Highway 101 and state Route 53. The next day, the trust is hosting a workday at Elk Meadows Park, a piece of land that sits between Nehalem and Manzanita in Bayside Gardens.
The trust partners with Manzanita to care for this recreational area. Participants will help clear Scotch broom, a highly aggressive invasive species, to help the park’s native plants thrive. Welcome and orientation will start at 9 a.m., and the trust will also host two more invasive species removals on April 29 and May 6.
The annual “12 Days of Earth Day” event in Cannon Beach will begin with a chance to shred old documents. Sponsored by Cannon Beach Shreds, this event will run on Friday from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. in the Cannon Beach city parking lot on Gower Street.
On Saturday at 11 a.m., join together with family and friends for the Earth Day parade, taking place on N. Hemlock Street. The parade will be followed by the Earth Day Street Fair, which will give guests a chance to learn more about local groups working to preserve the coast’s natural resources.
For a space to learn about the impact of climate change on local lands, the Clatsop Community Health Advocacy and Resource Team will run its third annual Place Matters Conference through Thursday. The free event will feature six speakers, focusing on sustainability centered topics like climate change and infrastructure, local food systems and agriculture practices, this year’s featured topics.
