ASTORIA — A drive-in car show will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday, off 12th and Exchange streets in Heritage Square.
Owners of classic cars and hot rods from 1975 and earlier are encouraged to participate. Registration costs $20 and is required ahead of time at oldastoria.com. Space will be limited.
During the event, a 75-minute film will be shown, with some surprises. Beverages will be available from Van Dusen Beverages’ 1951 Ford Pepsi truck.
Proceeds for the event will go to the Oregon Film Museum. Astoria Underground Tours and the Clatsop County Historical Society will co-host the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.