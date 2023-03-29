Driftwood and daffodils: A blooming tradition returns

A new show revives a blooming good tradition. Driftwood and Daffodils at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is proof that sometimes returning to old ideas is a good strategy.
Curator Betsy Millard said the bright yellow flowers spur joy as she travels along the highway on the Long Beach Peninsula. “I drive down Sandridge Road and see the daffodils in bloom, the sun is out and spring is here,” she beamed.
ArtThe new display hearkens to a prior successful 11-year run. An annual driftwood art exhibition began at the Long Beach Grange in 1956. Each year thereafter there were hundreds of entries, many created by the peninsula’s younger residents and judged in a junior division.
Driftwood is often turned into art with finders simply cleaning up the rough edges, although some go further and add paint or attach rocks, netting and glass floats.
The last year the show was held was 1967 when the top prize went to a giant hanging driftwood mobile that likely had been pride of place in someone’s beach cabin.
Museum organizers plan to judge an adult and junior division (for ages 12 and under) again this year, naming a “best in show.”
“It’s fun,” said Madeline Matson, executive director of the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, whose young family delights in the colorful signs of spring coinciding with her mid-March birthday.
She looks forward to receiving entries from residents. “They will bring in the best examples of driftwood,” she said. Beachgoers collect odd-shaped pieces that they use to adorn their home.
“There’s that quality to driftwood that it can be beautiful and people have it displayed. It’s very conducive to crafts, things like mobiles. Some paint them. The random shapes can be very creative. You add the daffodils and you have a a celebration of spring.”
PlantingShe and Millard are not alone in delighting in the natural color after the winter drabness.
Collections of older photographs of the Long Beach Peninsula capture the distinctive fields of yellow immortalized by Wordsworth’s 1804 poem.
Among them were mid-1930s images by Charles Fitzpatrick, including some prints which were hand-colored.
They depicted fields owned by peninsula pioneer John Morehead. He operated a store on Joe Johns Road in Nahcotta and had a farm off Sandridge Road where he raised cattle and grew peas and daffodil bulbs. The flowers flourished, in part, because they were deer resistant.
The tie-in with the historical Morehead farm was one impetus for the Ocean Park Village Club. Its leader, Bonnie Cozby, recalled volunteers planting more than 10,000 bulbs, starting at the intersection of Bay Avenue and Sandridge Road.
The campaign began in 2018 and they added more in subsequent years with help from students at Ocean Park Elementary School and the Beach Barons, the vintage car club which hosts the annual Rod Run to the End of the World and has its clubhouse nearby.
“I would say the reaction of the public, being inspired to add daffodils to their property, was one of the most satisfying results of the effort,” Cozby said, adding that the rocky soil was a physical challenge, even with a mechanized trencher. “Seeing the brilliant yellow along our streets is lovely.”
Spring daffodil teaAt the show, visitors will have an opportunity to select a People’s Choice Award winner, who will win a daffodil print donated by Eric Wiegardt with framing donated by horticulturalist Todd Wiegardt, of Oysterville.
Exhibits have been limited to a 24-inch by 24-inch scale. Judges will view five categories for a bunch of daffodils in a mason jar, a floral arrangement, driftwood displays with and without daffodils and also unadorned driftwood.
The museum will host a Spring Daffodil Tea on Saturday. Two seatings will be offered, one at 11:30 a.m. and one at 2 p.m. An assortment of teas, savories and sweet treats will be served. Those attending the teas are encouraged to wear their best spring hat.
DisplaysAs well as amateur contest entries, the exhibit will be augmented by displays created by professional florists, including Todd Wiegardt, Nansen Florals of Seaview, 360 Shops of Ocean Park, Finhill Flower Co. of Naselle, Rhodesia Flower of Bay Center, Denise Pranger, of Port Townsend and Kim Howell of Little Island Farm and Flowers, of Puget Island.
Wiegardt, Pranger and Howell will serve as flower contest judges. Driftwood exhibits will be judged by Donella Lucero, collections manager at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, who participated in the driftwood art shows of the 1960s; Laurie Bowman from the Northwest Carriage Museum in Raymond; and Sue Raymond, owner of Bay Avenue Gallery in Ocean Park.
Driftwood is a staple in the Long Beach Peninsula arts community.
Raymond has long admired artists who have the eye to “see” the potential in a piece of wood that has washed onto the shore. She has work on display in her gallery, including detailed owls and seabirds, created by local artists Roy Rosselli, Heather Crossley and Sumer Starling. “It is like nature is doing half the work and the artist does the rest,” Raymond said.
She admires significant artistry in Rosselli’s work. “He sees a piece and then creates birds, eagles,” she said. “People love that combination of art and nature. It is just phenomenal.”
