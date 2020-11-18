ASTORIA — Holiday shopping events will be held in downtown Astoria throughout November and December.
Shop Local, Shop Plaid, scheduled until Nov. 28, is an alternative to Black Friday, and encourages shoppers to buy items from local businesses. Shoppers will receive prizes and be entered into a raffle drawing that includes a bundle of $10 gift certificates.
Shoppers can enter to win a paid trip to a “McMinnville wine country getaway” by visiting local shops during Dec. 7 and Dec. 31. To enter the contest, download the Bandwango app, then visit the Discover Downtown smartphone passport, which features shops, items and services available to purchase in Astoria. Each check-in at a shop included on the app will result in an entry into the contest.
Between Thanksgiving and Christmas on Saturdays, Santa will greet visitors at the Liberty Theatre kiosk from noon to 3 p.m. During visits, he will read children’s wish lists.
