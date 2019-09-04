ASTORIA – See “Duke” the Dalmatian and join the fun at the Uppertown Firefighter’s Museum from noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
There will be dog bone shaped cookies to decorate and eat. Other activities include coloring, playing on a real fire truck, sliding down the brass pole and the “fireman’s challenge” race for kids.
Attendees can pet “Duke” and take photos with him. Other Dalmatian owners are
welcome to bring their pooch to join in.
Retired and active firefighters will be on hand to answer questions and tell stories.
The event is organized by the Clatsop County Historical Society.
