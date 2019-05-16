Diversity and inclusion show on the big screen

ASTORIA — The Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Council screens “The Year We Thought About Love.” The movie features young gay, trans, lesbian and queer youth and allies who share their experiences coming out and navigating as part of the LGBTQ community. The DEI Council is collaborating with the Q Center and has connected with the Gay-Straight Alliances at the local high schools.
The goal is to provide a platform that centers LGBTQ voices, identifies local support resources and helps allies understand how to support LGBTQ youth. The movie will begin at 6 p.m., with a panel discussion to follow in Columbia Hall, Room 219. This is a free event and open to the public.
For additional information, contact Mindy Stokes at mstokes@clatsopcc. edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.