“It’s moving,” said a young boy, excitedly peering through a microscope. Several children were hunched over microscopes next to him, while others surrounded a tub of water, sometimes squealing with delight as they gingerly handled live marine specimens.
All were on the beach in front of the Seaside Aquarium participating in the Seaside Beach Discovery Program, presented on Saturdays throughout July and August.
Curious beachgoers of all ages are invited to participate in the free program, sponsored by the Seaside Aquarium and now in its 26th year. Displays, historic photos, cool beach finds, microscopes and a “touch tank” are ready to be shared. Staff members will also be on hand at each event to impart information about local marine life as well as beach and dune ecology.
“We try to answer any questions visitors may have,” Seaside Aquarium general manager Keith Chandler said. Tiffany Boothe, who has worked with the aquarium for over 20 years, manages the program. Boothe “works with staff who collect fresh specimens from the surf, dunes and tidal basin every morning to display or put in the ‘touch tank’ for anyone to interact with,” Chandler said.
Besides shells and marine plants, found creatures that staff gather may include live sand dollars, mole crabs, live razor clams, amphipods and bloodworms.
“You can touch the specimens,” Chandler said, “although I doubt anyone would want to handle the bloodworms.”
The program’s microscopes are a popular feature. “Observing plankton and other samples through the microscopes is really popular,” Chandler said. “Kids love the magnet sticks we have for them to explore on the beach. The sand has a lot of magnetite and the magnet will separate it from the sand, sort of like using an Etch-a-Sketch,” he added.
Brochures and pamphlets are also available for visitors, as are a collection of historic photographs. Visitors can compare what the beach and the Seaside Promenade looked like in the past in comparison to its present.
“People are fascinated to see how the landscape has changed,” Chandler said. “There was much less space between the Prom and the tide line and there was even a pier. The Prom was originally built as a barrier to protect businesses and homes from ocean waves, but now that’s no longer necessary since the dunes have built up,” he added.
When jetties were built up along the Columbia River over a century ago, sediment and sand begun to accumulate along the nearby coast, altering its landscape.
“The beach was much steeper to access and wasn’t originally sand, but cobblestones,” Chandler said. “The steps going down to the beach from the Turnaround are still disappearing under sand today. There once were sixteen steps going down to the beach, all buried,” he added.
Another popular program display is a sampling of different sands from beaches around the world, highlighting the diversity present in seaside landscapes. Some visitors are even inspired to contribute a piece of home.
“People who have visited Seaside and our Discovery Program will send us sand from their home beaches for comparison,” Chandler said.
To find the Seaside Beach Discovery Program, look for the blue tent near the Seaside Aquarium. All events are free and open to the public. “Just remember we’re weather dependent,” Chandler said, “so if it’s pouring rain sideways or the wind blows our tent away, we might not be there. Otherwise, we’re ready to share the fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.