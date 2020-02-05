ASTORIA — Tickets are available for the second annual Astoria Nordic Heritage Park capital campaign benefit dinner.
The dinner will be held March 28 at Carruthers, 4126 1198 Commercial St. Event proceeds will help fund the proposed Nordic Heritage Park.
The Nordic Heritage Park Committee hopes to open the park by June 2021. The park will celebrate Astoria’s Nordic history. About half a million dollars have been raised by the committee. Another $500,000 is needed to start the park’s construction.
The dinner will include five courses. Attendees will have the option of a meat, fish or vegetarian main course. Nordic-themed cocktails will be available.
Attendees are encouraged to wear Nordic attire.
Tickets cost $150 per person. Tickets are available online at astorianordicpark.org. Mail payments are accepted at: P.O. Box 34, Astoria, OR 97103. Seating is limited.
Contact Judi Lampi with questions at clatsop41@yahoo.com or 503-791-9156.
