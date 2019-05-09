CANNON BEACH — Don’t miss an engaging and intriguing talk on Sir Francis Drake and the Golden Hind at the Cannon Beach History Center and Museum in midtown at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 16.
There are many questions about Sir Francis Drake and how far north he really came. Melissa Darby will endeavor to unravel the mysteries and misinformation surrounding Sir Francis Drake and his famous circumnavigation of the world.
Darby’s talk will focus on their forced landing in the summer of 1579 and information she has gathered while writing her book, “Thunder Go North, The Hunt for Sir Francis Drake Fair and Good Bay.” The Golden Hind was leaking, and Sir Francis Drake and his crew were in peril. They searched the coast and found what they called ‘Fair and Good Bay’ with a protected beach so they could lay the ship completely on her sides to get to the leak. Was it in Oregon? Darby will share compelling information about why she thinks this bay may have been in Oregon.
Darby is an anthropologist and an archaeologist with over 30 years experience in the field. Her presentations incorporate old photographs, maps, drawings and splendid animation.
Seating and parking for this event is limited, so arrive early. Take advantage of this opportunity to visit the museum and check out their latest exhibits — including an engaging exhibit on the shipwrecks of the Oregon Coast.
Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals has sponsored this event.
Admission to the museum is by donation because they believe history should be accessible to all, no matter financial status. It is open 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday to Monday.
For more information, visit www.cbhistory.org, find us on Facebook or call 503-436-9301
