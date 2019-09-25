ASTORIA — The first contra dance of the fall season begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the Astoria Arts and Movement Center. Admission is $5-$10.
There will be live music from the Clatsop County Stringband. Caller Dave Ambrose will teach a beginner’s lesson at 7 p.m. and have everyone ready to dance to music by 7:30 p.m.
Bringing a partner is not required and everyone is encouraged to dance with as many people as they are comfortable with.
This is a dance for all ages and grown-ups are encouraged to bring their children along. Children under 12 years are admitted free. It’s a great way for the whole family to have a fun evening.
The dances will be held the first Friday of every month.
The arts and movement center is located at 342 10th St. in Astoria.
