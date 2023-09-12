They’re going dotty about dahlias.
The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is hosting a flower show entirely focused on the popular blooms. “We are looking to have some fun with this,” said horticulturist Todd Wiegardt, who came up with the idea.
The show will be held over two days on Friday and Saturday. People interested in taking part can drop off their arrangements at the Ilwaco museum between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday.
Museum organizers say the new event will be part contest, part show — all designed to highlight dahlias, which have long been a bloom of choice of area gardeners.
“They don’t like it too hot and they have a growing season that suits our area,” said Betsy Millard, a curator at the museum. “We have photos of dahlias going way back — people have grown dahlias for years. They’re a little bit old-fashioned.”
Wiegardt confirmed that the Long Beach Peninsula has appropriate weather for growing the colorful blooms. “Our summers are perfect for them — as long as a slug doesn’t get to them,” he said. “They are a low-maintenance plant, and can survive our winters, although I do recommend people dig them up.”
Prizes will be awarded in multiple categories in addition to Best in Show and People’s Choice awards. Registered participants can drop off a bouquet, floral arrangement, single stem or create their own display on a 6-foot table.
Madeline Matson, executive director of the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, grew up amid the colorful blooms tended by her mother, Lynn Dickerson. “They have always been a popular flower,” she said.
